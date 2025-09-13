Cher Snuggles Up to 40-Year-Younger Boyfriend at High Profile Event

Cher, proving age is just a number and love is blind (especially when it’s under 40), was spotted snuggling up to her much younger boyfriend at an event in NYC.

The Witches of Eastwick actress and Alexander “AE” Edwards popped up at Valentino Beauty’s swanky event at Studio 54 for New York Fashion Week.

Proving love and disco don’t mind age gaps, Cher, 79, and her 39-year-old boyfriend celebrated the launch of the Born in Roma 2025 Rendez-Vous Ivory fragrance collection at a star-studded Studio 54, reopened just for the occasion.

Cher rocked a black and white fur-style coat over an all-black outfit, with her hair in long waves. Her much younger boyfriend kept it sharp in a black suit with polka dot lapels and tie—clearly, they both know how to turn back time in style.

The couple was photographed in a full-on PDA session, Edwards’ hand planted firmly on Cher’s thigh—like a couple of teens on their first date. Of course, Cher was sure to share the moment on Instagram.

Cher and Edwards were last spotted at the February 14 SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. The pop legend performed her classic hit, “If I Could Turn Back Time,” on the special.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ at 30 Rockefeller Plaza back in February. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

On the red carpet, they posed for cameras, sharing affectionate moments. She wore an elegant black gown and stole, which highlighted her striking platinum blonde hair. Meanwhile, Edwards opted for a traditional suit.

Cher’s Fans Show Their Support for her PDA Filled Snapshot with her Boyfriend

Despite a 40-year age gap, Cher and Edwards remain unfazed by online critics. Cher even clapped back on social media, famously tweeting, “Love doesn’t know math” in defense of their romance.

Likewise, Cher’s fans are more than supportive of her May-December romance. The comments section under her PDA snap is filled with words of encouragement.

“They’ve been together for a while, and he truly loves her. How could you not love Cher? She’s iconic,” one top comment read. “I love seeing her so happy. Cher is shining,” a second fan gushed.

“Gotta love a man that makes you laugh!” a third fan chimed in.