Cher Accused Of Hiring Men To Kidnap Her Estranged Son In New Bombshell Divorce Filings

In a shocking twist in the ongoing divorce proceedings between Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman and his wife, Marieangela King, startling allegations have emerged. Court documents obtained by The Messenger reveal that Cher has been accused of orchestrating a kidnapping plot involving her estranged son.

According to a year-old court document shared by The Messenger, King alleged in a December 2022 declaration during their divorce case that Cher had hired four men to abduct Allman from a New York hotel where they had been staying. The incident, as described by King, allegedly occurred in their hotel room on November 30, 2022.

King claimed in her filing that she and Allman had been attempting to reconcile, spending 12 consecutive days together in New York before the alleged kidnapping incident took place. Shockingly, she stated, “I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” referring to Cher.

Furthermore, King alleged that since August 2022, she had been denied access to Allman, who was reportedly in lockdown at an undisclosed treatment facility. She claimed that he had no access to his phone during this time.

Cher’s alleged intervention and concern for Allman’s well-being were reportedly triggered by photos of her son being removed from West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel in September 2022. This event apparently prompted her to take action, leading to the alleged kidnapping plot.

Cher’s representatives have not yet commented on these accusations, and King’s lawyers have acknowledged that the case remains ongoing, with no updates available at this time.

The divorce case between Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King is still playing out in court. The next hearing is scheduled for October 27 in Los Angeles, where these shocking allegations and the ongoing legal battle are expected to take center stage.

As Cher faces these grave accusations in the midst of her divorce, the public and entertainment industry will continue to follow the developments closely, awaiting further details and outcomes in this high-profile and contentious case.