Chelsea Handler Poses In Pot Bikini In The Snow To Promote 2022 Shows

Chelsea Handler always gets laughs, even when she’s posting on Instagram. The comedian’s latest picture was to promote her upcoming comedy show in Los Angeles. The picture combined a few of Handler’s favorite things: weed and vodka.

Handler Celebrates Upcoming Shows

The photo shows Handler in the snow, sporting skis and a marijuana-printed bikini and holding a bottle of vodka and a jar full of weed. “I just found out that due to popular demand we are adding a SECOND Los Angeles show on May 5th,” she captioned the photo. “To celebrate, I thought why not ski through the woods, and then found a mason jar of weed and my favorite vodka!”

Handler shared a presale code to use on her website when purchasing tickets, adding, “Can’t wait to see you!” Fans and friends showed their support in the comments, for her comedy success and her swimsuit photo.

“You go girl!” Katie Couric commented. “You are a nut, but you look great and I’ll be at the show,” added celebrity fitness trainer Ben Bruno. One fan even shared a personal story, writing, “Looking FABULOUS!! WAAAAY better than the miniature Belvedere and gram of weed I gave you at your book signing in Denver for Uganda Be Kidding Me tour. See you in Vegas soon!”

Handler Loves Posting Bikini Pics

This is far from the only bikini picture Handler has posted. While celebrating her 46th birthday last year, the comedian posted a video of herself skiing downhill in nothing but pasties, underwear, and a helmet decorated with American and Canadian flags.

“It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size,” she captioned the video. “This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to.”

Her New Romance

Handler has a lot to celebrate these days. Besides birthdays and comedy tours, she’s also celebrating her new boyfriend, fellow comedian Jo Koy. “Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength and confidence?” Handler captioned photos of the pair. “Someone who loves the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s shit and isn’t intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men.”

“For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them,” Handler continued. “Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes — they’ve been standing in front of you the whole time.”

