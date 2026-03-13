chaz-bono-ties-the-knot-with-longtime-partner-with-cher-in-attendance

Chaz Bono married his longtime partner, whom he has known for over 40 years… and proud mom Cher attended the “Hollywood Glam Formal” nuptials.

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Chaz, Cher’s son with the late Sonny Bono, said “I do” with Shara Blue Mathes at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles on March 8. And yes, the dress code really was “Hollywood Glam Formal,” according to their wedding website.

The couple’s relationship dates back decades, as they first met as teenagers at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. After their paths diverged, they reconnected years later and officially began dating in January 2017.

“I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers,” Chaz explained to PEOPLE. “I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later.”

“She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as a partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home,” the 57-year-old added.

Chaz Bono Opted For a Classic Tux For His Wedding

For their wedding, Chaz rocked a classic tuxedo with a black bow tie, while Shara opted for a long-sleeved lace gown. She wore her hair in soft curls and carried a vibrant bouquet of purple orchids.

Cher looked on from the front row as the newlyweds shared a kiss at the end of the black aisle, which was lined with red candles and floral arrangements.

Cher has long been a vocal supporter of her son. After a 2011 screening of his documentary, Becoming Chaz, which detailed his gender transition, a source told PEOPLE that the music icon shared her feelings with a friend. “I admire my son Chaz’s courage for sharing his personal journey,” Cher said, per the outlet. “Most important to me is that he is very happy. That’s what I care about the most. He has my love and support.”

Meanwhile, Mathes has a 25-year-old son, Cooper, from a previous relationship.



Next up, the newlyweds plan to celebrate with a honeymoon in Hawaii, according to their Honeyfund website.