Charlie Sheen’s Ex Claims He Owes Her Millions in Unpaid Child Support

One of Charlie Sheen’s ex-wives has taken him to court, claiming the actor owes her millions in unpaid child support.

Brooke Mueller, who was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, claims the actor has failed for years to pay her the full $660,000 annual child support awarded in their divorce.

According to TMZ, Mueller, who shares twins Bob and Max with the Wall Street actor, filed court documents on Thursday. In the filing, she requested a hearing to determine how much Sheen owes her in back child support.

Sheen’s third ex-wife claims the Two and a Half Men actor owes her $8,967,600 in child support for the period from March 1, 2011, to December 2, 2025. She also asserts that an additional $6.4 million in interest is owed, bringing the total amount to a jaw-dropping $15,386,000.

The motion requests that Sheen pay the child support arrears and $25,000 toward her legal fees related to the motion within 30 days of the court order.

Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Wife Details His Past Payments and How She Came to a Total of Over $15 Million

According to the paperwork, Mueller alleges that Sheen paid her $295,000 for 2011, despite owing $550,000. She also claims he failed to make any child support payments from 2012 to 2015, owing $660,000 annually during that time.

Charlie Sheen, Brooke Mueller, and sons Max and Bob in 2011. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Mueller claims Sheen paid her only a fraction of what was owed in subsequent years: $96,000 in 2016; $228,366 of the $660,000 due in 2017; and $113,000 in 2018. She also alleges he made no payments from 2019 through 2022.

Mueller claims Sheen paid her $20,000 in 2023, $30,000 in 2024, and $39,000 so far this year, even though he allegedly owes a six-figure sum annually.

“Charlie made full child support payments through June 2011. Beginning in July 2011, he made either partial payments or failed to make any payments,” Mueller told the judge in a court declaration, per Us Weekly.

So far, the Young Guns star has yet to address the court filing.