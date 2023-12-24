Charlie Sheen Plans ‘Calm’ and ‘Comfortable’ Christmas With Sons Following Neighbor Attack

Ready for the holidays, Charlie Sheen revealed that he will be celebrating Christmas with his 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.

While speaking to PEOPLE about his holiday plans, Sheen said it’ll just be him and his boys. “We are not one of those families that plan a ski trip or the tropical thing,” he explained. “We don’t have 30 relatives flying in.”

“No, it’s pretty calm, pretty traditional, very sane, very comfortable. It’s very comfortable. I feel bad for people that experience so much stress during the holidays.”

Charlie Sheen shares his twin boys with his second ex-wife Brooke Mueller. The Two and a Half Men alum also shares his daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with his first ex-wife Denise Richard. He has a 39-year-old daughter, Cassandra Jade Estevez, with ex-girlfriend, Paula Speert.

Speaking about his teenage sons, Sheen stated they are really cool, smart, and funny. When asked if his fame bothers them, the actor said, “It doesn’t matter, whatever we’re doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don’t care.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Sheen spoke about his new series Bookie, which was created by Chuck Lorre. The actor said he is absolutely ready to get back into acting. “For the longest time, I had the best work reputation. I was the first to arrive, last to leave, when in doubt I’d over prepare. I would just check every fricking box. And that went away. So I was really excited about being that guy again.”

Charlie Sheen Was Attacked By Neighbor Days Before Christmas

Meanwhile, Charlie Sheen is experiencing some drama at home. Last week, he was reportedly attacked by a female neighbor.

In a statement to Fox News, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department revealed details about the assault. “On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”

The authorities also confirmed that the suspect, identified as Electra Shrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. She also was charged with force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary.

Detailing what led to the attack, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department stated, “Sheen heard knocking on his door, slightly opened it and saw his neighbor Electra Schrock standing there. Schrock pushed her way into Sheen’s home and began grabbing at him and his neck. Sheen tried to get away from Schrock, but she pursued him through his home.”

The authorities added that Schrock grabbed Sheen’s neck multiple times and eventually ripped his shirt. Sheen was able to call 9-1-1 while he was attacked. He stayed on the line while continuing to yell at Schrock. Fellow neighbors heard the attack and were able to intervene. Sheen stated the suspect lives above him. He previously had an issue with Schrock. She had an unrelated felony arrest in March 2023.