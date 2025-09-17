Charlie Sheen Says He Could Tell Late ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Wasn’t Sober Before His 2023 Death

Nearly two years after the shocking death of Matthew Perry, Charlie Sheen says he could tell that the late Friends star wasn’t sober during his final days.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on Piers Morgan’s Uncensor podcast, the Two and a Half Men alum said he noticed Perry’s behavior as the late actor was promoting his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

“I could tell he wasn’t sober,” Charlie Sheen said about Matthew Perry. Talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery. I felt really bad, I felt really bad for him. When I heard a little snippet from the audiobook, he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had, delivering comedy or anything at the level that

Sheen further pointed out that he didn’t know Perry well, but he did read the late actor’s book. “I read it in a day, and I loved it,” he noted. “And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it.”

The fellow actor further noted that he wanted to reach out to Perry because he had been mentioned in the book, when he wrote, “Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.”

“I think he died, like three weeks after I read the book,” Sheen said.

Charlie Sheen noted that while he didn’t know if reaching out to Matthew Perry could have saved him, he wanted to speak about the late actor.

“I could feel that sort of the prison that he, you know, put himself in,” Sheen added.

Matthew Perry Died From ‘Acute Effects of Ketamine’

Matthew Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles-area residence on Oct. 28, 2023. He was pronounced later that day. The toxicology report in the case revealed that he died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

Less than a year later, five people faced federal charges in connection with Perry’s death. Most recently, Jasveen Sangha, who is also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” pleaded guilty to five federal charges. Among the charges are the sale of a dose of ketamine that led to Perry’s death.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Meanwhile, the four others charged, which were Perry’s former personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Perry’s friend Erik Fleming, are being sentenced for their involvement in either November or December.