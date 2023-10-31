Charlie Puth Performs Heartfelt Cover Of ‘Friends’ Theme Song In Honor Of Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth took a poignant moment during his concert at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, to remember the late Matthew Perry, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home. Puth, 31, dedicated a special song to Perry, eliciting a heartfelt response from the audience.

While seated behind a piano, Charlie Puth played the unmistakable opening chords of The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You” famously known as the theme song for the beloved TV show Friends. The tribute took place one day after the shocking news of Matthew Perry’s passing at the age of 54.

Charlie Puth's tribute to Matthew Perry with the theme song of Friends and "see you again". pic.twitter.com/wpMfWpfkOU — N3RO (@N3RONEWS) October 30, 2023

Puth’s moving dedication to Perry was met with an emotional response from the Melbourne crowd, as captured in fan footage from the event. The audience recognized the iconic tune instantly and joined in, singing the familiar lyrics, “So, no one told you life was gonna be this way/ Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA.” The song’s distinctive claps and rhythm filled the arena, creating a powerful moment of remembrance for the actor best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the ’90s sitcom.

Charlie Puth allowed the audience to take over during the chorus, joining in with them. The tribute extended further when Puth transitioned the performance into See You Again, the song he collaborated on with Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack in 2015. See You Again served as a tribute to the late Paul Walker, who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle collision in 2013 at the age of 40.

By paying homage to both Matthew Perry and Paul Walker, Charlie Puth added his voice to the chorus of celebrities and fans mourning the loss of the beloved sitcom actor. Perry’s passing was met with shock and sadness, as he was reportedly found dead in a jacuzzi at his home on October 28, following a call about a cardiac arrest. The Los Angeles coroner’s office confirmed Perry’s death the following day and stated that the case remains “open,” with a full autopsy pending. His death is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation, and the initial autopsy results were inconclusive, awaiting a toxicology report.

Numerous stars publicly expressed their sorrow over Perry’s untimely passing. During her Las Vegas concert, Adele spoke about her sadness and the enigma surrounding his death, emphasizing his humor and charm. Gwyneth Paltrow shared her memories of Perry, describing him as funny, sweet, and a source of great fun. Shannen Doherty, a longtime friend of Perry, wrote a touching tribute in which she emphasized the shock and sadness that prevails at the moment.

“We will always cherish the joy, light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well… This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”⁰⁰— ‘Friends’ co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane on Matthew Perry’s tragic passing pic.twitter.com/UCpZMiWTVg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 29, 2023

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the creators of Friends, issued a statement expressing their sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death. They described him as a brilliant talent and stated that they felt blessed to have had him in their lives. His contribution to every moment was highlighted, and his joy, light, and extraordinary intelligence were cherished.