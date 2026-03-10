Charlie Kirk’s Widow Appointed to Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

President Trump has appointed Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, to the Air Force Academy board of visitors.

Videos by Suggest

Through this appointment, Erika will be among those who make recommendations on changes to the academy. She is to report to Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

According to the Air Force Academy, the board consists of six members appointed by the president, two designated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one designated by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, one each designated by the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, two designated by the Majority Leader of the Senate, two designated by the Minority Leader of the Senate, and one each designated by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Erika was among those appointed by the president. Trump also appointed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Dan Clark, Doug Nikolai, and Dina Powell to the board.

In a statement to USA Today, Olivia Wales, White House spokeswoman, confirmed the news. “President Trump made the perfect choice in appointing Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors,” Wales stated.

She further pointed out that Erika’s late husband previously served on the board. “Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country.”

Wales stated that Erika will continue Charlie’s legacy. She is nota bly a “fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

Along with being on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, Erika is also now the CEO of Turning Point USA.

Charlie Previously Spoke out About the Delay of the Academy’s Chapel

During the August 2025 board meeting, Charlie stressed the importance of getting the Academy’s chapel built, despite construction delays.

“He requested a checklist be sent to the Board of what is preventing the chapel from being completed,” the meeting minutes read. “And what can be done to enhance construction outside of additional funding.”

Although the chapel was to take only two years to build, Kirk said the project would now take nine years.

“He wants to rally around the chapel,” the meeting minutes continued. “And make it a top priority of the [Secretary of Defense] or the White House.”

Charlie was appointed to the board in early 2025. The Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley State University.

Erika will serve on the board for at least three years or until a successor is chosen.