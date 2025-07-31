Charli XCX Confirms Marriage to Rockstar — See the Wedding Photos

Brat turned bride! Charli xcx recently said “I do” to a rock band drummer and shared the sweet snaps to prove it.

The Brat star tied the knot with George Daniel of The 1975 on July 19 and shared the love with fans, posting snaps on Instagram from the wedding.

The “Party 4 U” singer, 32, and the drummer, 35, got married at Hackney Town Hall in London, per Billboard. They had a small, low-key ceremony with close family and friends, including Charli’s parents and Daniel’s bandmates (except for frontman Matty Healy).

The first photo in the slideshow shows Charli rocking her bridal look — a Vivienne Westwood dress, a white bouquet, and, of course, her signature sunglasses.

In photo two, her husband is caught winking at the camera, cigarette in hand, channeling his inner old-school heartthrob. A couple of other shots showed that the bride and groom weren’t shy about a few less-than-camera-ready kisses.

“did something,” Charli wrote alongside the carousel of images.

“Congratulations, love!” pal Paris Hilton gushed in the comments. “WHOLE WIFE!!!!!!!” singer Dua Lipa exclaimed. Meanwhile, wordsmith Hailey Bieber added a heart eyes emoji.

Even the account for Brats got in on the wedding action, writing: “Everything IS romantic !!!!!”

Charli also gave a tongue-in-cheek glimpse of how she walked down the aisle on the big day via TikTok. “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle,” she wrote over. footage of her, decked out in her bridal gown, turning tail and leaving.

However, the drummer let the waterworks flow on the big day, with Charlie writing, “luckily he did xx,” alongside the footage.

Charli xcx Reportedly Began Dating George Daniel in 2022

The couple announced their engagement in July 2023 when Charli shared a (since deleted) photo of her ring on social media, writing, “charli xcx and george daniel f***ing for life!!!”

George Daniel and Charli xcx in March 2025. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

The British musicians met in 2021 while working on the single “Spinning” with The 1975 and No Rome. Charli confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May 2022 after Daniel supported her at her Saturday Night Live performance in March.

Both artists recently performed at Glastonbury. Daniel, drummer and producer for The 1975, headlined the Pyramid Stage on June 27. Charli xcx closed the Other Stage the next night.