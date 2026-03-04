Charli D’Amelio Reportedly Distancing Herself From Her ‘Toxic’ Family

Charli D’Amelio has reportedly distanced herself from her family as the horrids reality of her life comes to light.

Videos by Suggest

The young influencer became a megastar virtually overnight. She took TikTok by storm, posting videos of her lip-syncing and dancing to viral songs. D’Amelio is currently sitting at over 150 million followers, and her videos routinely get millions of views.

A slew of insiders flocked to The Daily Mail, however, who revealed a huge change in the family dynamic. Charlie D’Amelio has blocked her sister, Dixie, and her parents, Marc and Heidi.

“They seemed really toxic and pushed her to work so much,” one source reported. “Her parents treated her like a cash cow. This is a teenager who was taken advantage of, for money, by her already rich parents, leaving her aggressively sexualised and massively hated online for having the maturity of a teenager,” another insider said.

The D’Amelio Show, a reality show that aired from 2021 to 2023, was apparently a desperate move from her parents to make even more money and fame. However, it just proved how much Charlie’s fame was getting to her.

“Ironically, they thought that the reality show was the right thing to do, but it showed a lot of issues the family have, and [their parents] are extremely fame-hungry.”

Charlie D’Amelio Distancing Herself From Family Who Exploited Her

“They were constantly trying to force Charli to do things she didn’t want to simply because it would bring in more money and fame. They honestly seemed way more desperate for fame and attention than Charli ever was, and it was them trying to push themselves as the next Kardashians,” the source continued.

Apparently, after Charlie D’Amelio expressed her want to stop advertising business products, such as their popcorn, her family decided to “fully stop supporting her.”

Another source said that “She seems so happy doing what she’s doing now.”

“Her parents and their management team used her in so many ways that I’m sure she’s now beginning to understand.”

