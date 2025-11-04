Charley Pride Will Finally Receive Huge Honor — 5 Years After His Death

Pioneering country music legend Charley Pride is receiving a top honor, five years after the three-time Grammy winner’s passing.

The Music City Walk of Fame recently unveiled its newest inductees. Pride, alongside Old Dominion and Liz Rose, will be honored at a ceremony on November 11 at 1 p.m., which will be open to the public. These three will become the 110th, 111th, and 112th stars on the Walk of Fame, recognized for their contributions to preserving Nashville’s musical heritage.

Before his passing in 2020, Pride was a Grand Ole Opry member, a three-time GRAMMY winner, and a recipient of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He had 39 chart-topping hits, including “Kiss An Angel Good Morning.”

Pride, one of country music’s first Black superstars, was also named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year in 1971, and Top Male Vocalist in both 1971 and 1972.

Charley Pride alongside Johnny Cash on ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ circa 1970, (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Old Dominion has achieved nine No. 1 hits, eight ACM awards, and seven CMA awards for Group of the Year. Their sixth album, Barbara, was released on August 22, and they are on their “How Good Is That – World Tour” through 2026. Songwriter Rose has co-written 16 songs with Taylor Swift, including the GRAMMY-winning “White Horse” and GRAMMY-nominated “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” She also co-wrote the GRAMMY and CMA-winning 2015 song “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town.

“These inductees represent the heart of Nashville’s music story,” Ellen Pryor, Chair of Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and Director of Communications at Frist Art Museum, explained in a statement. “From Old Dominion’s rise from songwriters to stars, to Charley Pride’s trailblazing legacy, to Liz Rose’s timeless storytelling that defined an era — each has left an unforgettable mark on music and on Nashville.”

The Music City Walk of Fame, established in 2006, is located on Nashville’s Music Mile, a one-mile stretch connecting downtown to Music Row. It features permanent sidewalk medallions displaying the names of inductees in a star design. Pride’s will be the 111th addition.