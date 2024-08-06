Charles Cyphers, Original ‘Halloween’ Star and Frequent John Carpenter Player, Dead at 85

Charles Cyphers, a veteran character actor and horror icon for his role in John Carpenter’s Halloween, has passed away at the age of 85.

Variety reports that Cyphers passed away on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, after a brief illness.

Charles Cyphers portrayed Sheriff Leigh Brackett in both Halloween and Halloween II, serving as the sheriff of Haddonfield and the father of Michael Myers’ victim, Annie Brackett. More recently, he reprised this iconic role in the long-awaited legacy sequel, Halloween Kills (2021).

A rare supporting character who never became a victim of Haddonfield’s boogyman, Brackett (and Cyphers) endeared himself to generations of horror fans. Brackett was even present during one of the franchise’s most beloved, bonkers moments: the death of poor teen prankster (and Michael Myers doppelganger) Ben Tramer in Halloween II.

Charles Cyphers collaborated with John Carpenter on several occasions, both before and following Halloween. Their partnership included Assault on Precinct 13, Someone’s Watching Me!, The Fog, and Escape from New York.

However, Cyphers maintained a prolific acting career outside of Carpenter projects. Additional film credits include Truck Turner (1974), Coming Home (1978), The Onion Field (1979), Borderline (1980), Honkytonk Man (1982) and Major League (1989).

He also never shied away from genre films, appearing in Death Wish II (1982), the animal attack flick Grizzly II: Revenge (1983), and the thriller Hunter’s Blood (1986).

Throughout his career, Cyphers also made appearances in a variety of television series, including Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman, The Betty White Show, Hill Street Blues, Seinfeld, ER, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also appeared in the iconic Bigfoot episode of the Six Million Dollar Man.

Fans and Friends Pay Tribute to Charles Cyphers

Halloween fans and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Charles Cyphers as news of his passing spread.

One fan wrote on X: “When I was young, probably a year or two before Halloween came out, I was obsessed with the 6 million dollar man TV show. Charles Cypher was in both of the Bigfoot episodes.”

They added, “Even at a young age I recognized his talent because he stood out to me. Fantastic talent and I hope he RIP.”

“#RIP Charles Cypher – such a cool name and a great character actor,” another fan added.

Michael Myers never got him. RIP Charles Cypher, star of several John Carpenter films. pic.twitter.com/Qx3H9XFiVm — Brad (@BradDeepRed7997) August 6, 2024

Nancy Kyes, who played the daughter of Cyphers’ Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the original Halloween, also paid tribute to her on-screen father.

“So sorry to hear about dear Chuck,” Kyes, who also starred alongside Cyphers in The Fog and Assault on Precinct 13, said. “My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh, and a great story. How he will be missed.”

Cyphers was a favorite at horror conventions for his graciousness and welcoming nature. He frequently granted fan interviews, such as this one below from a budding young monster kid.

Before his comeback in Halloween Kills, Cyphers had featured in a select few horror films during the 2000s, including Critical Mass, Dead Calling, and Methodic.