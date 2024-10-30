Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Call of Engagement, Split After 3 Years Together

Multiple sources have told People that Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have broken it off after 3 years together.

According to People, the pair have called off their engagement. Tatum and Kravitz began a rumored romance after working on the film Blink Twice, which was written and directed by Zoe. The rumors began just after the two were spotted in NYC in 2021. Channing was seen riding on a BMX bike while Zoe walked beside him.

The two looked smitten as they talked and laughed while walking around the city.

(Photo by Nicky J Sims via Getty Images)

The couple made their relationship official after Tatum posted a photo to Instagram of the two on Halloween. Their couple’s costume was inspired by the film Taxi Driver by Martin Scorsese.

Just a few months ago, Kravitz was interviewed by People for the premiere of her new movie. The actress had nothing but nice things to say about her then fiancé.

“Art is our love language.” She continued, “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

Channing’s Sweet Sentiments

Tatum has also shared similar sentiments with People about Zoe. Back in July, the actor told People, “This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love. I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

The actor also referred to Kravitz as “the love of his life” while appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The audience was charmed, shouting one collective “Awwww” at the actor’s sweet words.

Just a few months later, rumors were sparked about the couple’s breakup. People also reported that Kravitz had been seen in public without her engagement ring. Recently, the actress was out with her former costar Shailene Woodley. And without a ring on her finger once again.

As of now, reps for the couple have not made any comments about their rumored split.