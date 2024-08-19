Channing Tatum Praises Taylor Swift’s ‘Three Star Michelin’ Cooking

These days there doesn’t seem to be much of anything that pop star Taylor Swift can’t do right. Every time she drops an album it is almost a guarantee that it will sit atop the record charts. And last year her Eras tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Apparently, Swift’s talents extend beyond the recording studio. Star actor Channing Taylor recently revealed that Swift is quite the cook. He likened Swift’s cooking to “three-star Michelin meals.”

Channing Tatum Gets Honest About Taylor’s Cooking

“But what’s beautiful … and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal,” shared Tatum.

“She’ll be like, “What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, “Italian.” And then she’ll just whip out a risotto. “And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it. And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade.”

Chiefs Coaches Rave About Swift’s Baking Skills

Swift officially went public with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023. Amid her relationship with the star tight end, Swift became a regular fixture at Chiefs games. Up to their big Super Bowl win in February.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that, during the season, Swift made home-made pop-tarts for the offensive line. However, Reid could not give a review of the baked goods because he did not get the chance to try them.

“Hilarious nugget: Taylor Swift made the Chiefs o-line homemade pop-tarts during the season But Andy lamented he didn’t get any though,” NFL analyst Chris Simms tweeted.

Taylor seems to have a thing for baked goods and loves to share her craft with others. Retired NFL star Bernie Kosar revealed that he recently went to Travis Kelce’s house for a meal. During his visit, he tasted some homemade cinnamon rolls that the singing sensation made.

“Taylor is so nice,” Kosar shared. “She comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”