New ‘Challenges’ Surface in the Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

After nearly a month of searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, new “challenges” have surfaced in the case.

During a recent interview with NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke about how the DNA evidence found inside Nancy’s home has been deemed “mixed” by the department’s lab.

“Our lab tells us there’s challenges with it,” he explained.

Nanos stated that having “mixed” results means the sample contains DNA from more than one person. The results make it difficult to run the DNA evidence through the national databases.

“The technology is moving so fast,” Nanos pointed out. “And it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year.”

Law enforcement officials revealed earlier this month that DNA other than Nancy’s and that of those close to her was found in her Arizona residence.

“Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to,” officials shared at the time. “We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.”

Days later, Nanos confirmed that none of the Guthrie family has been deemed a suspect. “So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys [media] need to knock it off, quit,” he said. “People are hurting. They are victims. I am saying they are clear. We have cleared them.”

The FBI Recently Released Official Description of Potential Suspect in the Case

As the investigation continues, the FBI has already released an official description of a potential suspect in the case.

The FBI stated that the suspect is “a male, approximately 5’9’’ – 5’10’’ tall, with an average build. In [a newly-obtained security] video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

Officials also revealed that law enforcement has received more than 12,000 tips from the public related to Nancy’s disappearance. The reward for any information leading to her rescue or recovery has doubled from $50,000 to $100,000.

However, Nanos said that the investigation is “not going fast enough.”

“It’s never fast enough for the sheriff,” he admitted. “I want it like you — come on, guys, let’s go, let’s go, let’s find her. But the reality is that I also know that sometimes things take time.”