chad-kennedy-dead-at-48

Chad Kennedy, founder of Kennedy Concepts and the visionary behind several popular East Tennessee restaurants, has passed away.

Kennedy Concepts confirmed his death on Monday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved founder, Chad Kennedy, on December 28, 2025,” the company wrote in part. “Chad was a visionary restaurateur whose passion for hospitality and unwavering standards, combined with his deep commitment to the Kennedy Concepts team, shaped every aspect of our restaurants. As a team, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many guests whose lives Chad touched.”

Kennedy’s cause of death was not provided. He was 48, according to Knoxville outlet WBIR.

A familiar name in the region’s food scene, Kennedy built restaurants that helped shape dining in downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg. His company owns several well-known establishments, including Loco Burro, The Kennedy, Café 4, and, most recently, Mimosas.

Chad Kennedy’s Longtime Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Beloved Restauranteur

Brittany Singh, Kennedy’s longtime girlfriend, said his impact stretched far beyond the restaurants he built.

“I thought he was the funniest person in the world. He was so caring and thoughtful right off the bat,” Singh told WBIR.

Singh said Kennedy was deeply committed to helping others, particularly during times of crisis. For example, when Puckers was damaged by a fire several years ago, Kennedy arranged for his other Gatlinburg restaurant to prepare food for the firefighters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he kept a chef on staff to cook daily meals for his employees. He also bought them groceries while his restaurants were shut down.

“Those were his people,” Singh added.

All Kennedy Concepts restaurants will remain open as usual, honoring Kennedy’s values and wishes, according to Singh.

“Never give up,” she told WBIR.