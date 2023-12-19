celine-dion-loses-control-of-muscles-due-to-rare-neurological-disorder

Celine Dion’s battle with stiff-person syndrome has led to the singer losing control of her muscles.

A year after revealing her diagnosis, the singer is now grappling with a loss of control over specific body movements. This information was disclosed by her sister, Claudette Dion.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Claudette says Celine is facing a heartbreaking reality of not having command over her muscles. This is particularly poignant considering Celine’s lifelong discipline and hard work. A mindset that was instilled by their mother’s mantra of doing things well and properly.

The shared aspiration — both in Celine’s and her family’s dreams — is a return to the stage. However, the specific capacity in which this may happen remains uncertain.

Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Due to Health Concerns

In May, Dion canceled her Courage World Tour due to the challenges posed by the rare neurological disorder. The disorder is characterized by painful muscle spasms and stiffness.

Expressing regret on Instagram, the 55-year-old apologized for disappointing her fans and emphasized the difficulty of touring, even at full strength. She acknowledged the unfairness of repeatedly postponing shows and, despite the emotional toll, deemed it best to cancel everything until she was genuinely prepared for a comeback on stage.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she wrote. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”