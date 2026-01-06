Celebrity Dies After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery: Yulia Burtseva Was 38

Italian influencer Yulia Burtseva passed away over the weekend while undergoing cosmetic surgery in Russia. She was 38 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Russian news outlet MSK 1, the internet personality was undergoing the procedure at a private clinic in Moscow when things took a turn. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital after her condition worsened, she was later pronounced dead.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow has now opened a criminal case into Yulia Burtseva’s sudden death to determine potential negligence charges.

“Investigators from the Moscow Investigative Committee are working at the scene,” the translated statement from the Moscow Investigative Committee reads. “Necessary official and medical records will be seized shortly. A number of forensic examinations, including a medical one, are being ordered.”

Burtseva’s last Instagram post was made on Dec. 5, in which she praised the Russian language while with her daughter. “Russian is a special language, so it requires a special facial expression,” the post’s translated caption reads.

She also shared a video on the Russian social media platform VK the morning of her surgery. In which the translated caption reads, “Good morning Moscow.”

According to her Instagram bio, Yulia Burtseva lived in Naples, Italy, with her husband, Giuseppe, and daughter.

Yulia Burtseva Once Opened Up About the Differences Between Her and Her Husband’s Upbringing

In an April 2022 Instagram post, Yulia Burtseva shared that her childhood was different from her husband’s.

“Giuseppe and I are almost the same age, a year apart,” she pointed out. “We often talk about our childhoods, comparing how we grew up, what games we played, what hobbies we enjoyed, and so on.”

She then said that while their families had relatively similar financial circumstances, their childhoods were different. This included where they were raised and their customs.

“I really loved walking in the yard every day, playing Cossacks and Robbers; we weren’t allowed to go inside, lest they ‘drive us out,'” she continued. “Giuseppe was almost always at home with the family. There were no playgrounds, and my mother had a lot of chores around the house to avoid going out for a walk or enjoying fresh air on the balcony. But on weekends, they went to islands for swimming, to water parks, and on excursions to castles (of which Naples has many, by the way).”

Burtsevo also shared, “We enjoyed vegetables and fruits in the summer, and overall, our diet wasn’t very varied, but tasty. Giuseppe always had an abundance of everything. My parents tried to force me to eat strawberries, for example, but he didn’t want to.”

She further pointed out that while she dreamed of having the luxury of going to Disneyland someday, for her husband, that was “just ordinary.”

“Despite this, I wouldn’t trade my childhood for any other. It was a happy time,” Yulia stated. “It’s just that life and work were harder for Soviet people; our parents were always afraid of something, food was less accessible and varied, and the sun and sea were also understandable. And values ​​were different.”















