Celebrity Separates From Husband of 9 Years, Hints at Messy ‘Transition’

Celebrity influencer Jensen Savannah Nichol recently announced that she and her husband, Jorge Millares, have separated after nearly a decade together.

Nichol took to Instagram in late January to explain why Millares hasn’t appeared in her social media content. She revealed that she and Millares have been separated since this past November.

“I’ve received a lot of kind messages and questions, which is why I wanted to share this once, clearly,” she shared. “My husband, who I was with for nine and a half years, and I have been separated since November 1st. I truly hoped this would be an amicable transition, but it hasn’t unfolded the way I expected, which has made this season more difficult than I anticipated.”

The influencer further noted that she understands that some recent social media content of hers may raise some questions or make the separation feel sudden. “I’ve been navigating this privately during this season,” she continued. “I’m truly grateful for the kindness and support so many of you shown me. This chapter has been about growth, grounding, and choosing peace.”

In the post’s caption, Nichol wrote, “I’m not sharing details beyond this, but I appreciate the kindness, privacy, and respect in this space.”

Nichol is known for showcasing the “Best of the Carolinas” and has more than 430,000 followers on TikTok.

The Celebrity’s Followers Offer Support Amid Her Separation

Not long after posting about the separation, the celebrity’s followers took to the comments to share their support.

“This took courage,” fellow influencer Allison Reynolds wrote. “Even when it hurts, choosing peace and happiness is powerful. Know that better days are ahead!! You got this & I’m right here with you through it all !!! Love you!!!”

One follower then stated, “There’s an army behind you my girl. Got our entire girl group chat to block him at the same time. You are so incredibly strong and you are LOVED. Can’t wait for our dinner and LOVE how thoughtful this post was.”

“This is challenging to navigate,” another follower noted. “Yet I know there is so much life and love on the other side. We don’t know each other closely, but as a woman who’s been through it, with stepdaughters as well, I’m here if you need me – and even if you don’t. Sending you love.”











