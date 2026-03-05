Celebrity Dies in Motorcycle Crash, Father Then Dies by Suicide: Karla Thaynnara Was 25

The family of Brazilian social media influencer Karla Thaynnara is in mourning after she tragically died in a motorcycle accident. She was 25 years old.

According to Correio Braziliense, the accident occurred on Tuesday on the Estrada Parque Indústria e Abastecimento in Brazil. Military Police confirmed that Kala had been riding a motorcycle when she collided with a car and fell onto the road. She was then run over by another vehicle.

Shortly after the crash, Karla’s father, reserve military police officer José Carlos Andrade Nogueira, committed suicide shortly after he arrived on the scene. Responding law enforcement tried to intervene, but was unable to stop José.

Shortly after the accident, Karla’s family released a statement.

“Dear friends and family. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karla Thaynnara. She was involved in a motorcycle accident and did not survive. We appreciate everyone’s support and ask for prayers for the family.”

The father’s and daughter’s funerals took place the next day. Brazil’s Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Sandro Avelar, also attended the service.

Although he didn’t speak to the press, Avelar stated the situation was a “great tragedy.”

Karla was a media influencer who had more than 66,000 followers. She is survived by her daughter.

Motorcycle Rides Were a ‘Passion’ of Thaynnara’s

While speaking to Correio Braziliense, a friend of Karla’s, who preferred not to be identified, stated that he met her while on a motorcycle ride.

He further pointed out that motorcycles were a “passion of Karla’s.

“Karla was an incredible person,” he said. “Very nice to be around and talk to.”

A family friend also said Karla’s father will always be remembered as a good man. “He was very funny,” they said. “I will always remember him fondly.”

Karla’s followers took to the comment section of her latest Instagram post to pay their respects.

“May the Heavenly Father be with you, my friend,” one follower wrote, translated in English. “May He comfort her family and her little one in good hands here, always knowing what a warrior her mother was.

They then added, “May you rest in peace.”

Another added, “My God, what a beautiful woman, may God comfort her mother, there is no comfort for this situation.”