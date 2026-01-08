celebrity-chef-and-tv-star-elle-simone-scott-dies-at-49

Chef Elle Simone Scott, known for her appearances on PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Scott passed away from ovarian cancer. She was 49.

Fellow chef Carla Hall shared the news on social media on Wednesday. Hall described Scott as a “friend, a force, and a trailblazer” who dedicated her time to “educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life.”

Hall also recognized Scott’s pioneering role as one of the first Black women on Test Kitchen. “She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media,” Hall wrote.

America’s Test Kitchen also confirmed Scott’s passing on Instagram.

“Elle brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did and will leave a lasting mark on us as well as the millions of cooks who welcomed her into their home,” the show wrote in part.

“Here at ATK, she will be remembered for her genuine appreciation for the people around her and the care she showed for her work and her colleagues,” the post continued. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.”

“This is devastating. As a viewer, I felt this in the pit of my stomach so I can only imagine how everyone she knew must feel. Sending peace and strength to her family and friends,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Elle Simone Scott was a Social Worker Before Pursuing a Career as a Chef

Per TMZ, Scott started as a social worker before moving into the food industry, working as a line cook and garde manger chef for Norwegian Cruise Lines. She graduated from the Culinary Academy of New York in 2010 and founded SheChef, a networking group for women chefs of color, in 2013. She also earned a Master’s in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University.

Scott worked as a chef, food stylist, and culinary producer for networks like CBS, Food Network, and Bravo. In 2016, she joined the cast of Test Kitchen. Following a move to Boston for the show, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She began documenting her journey to raise awareness about the disease.

Deeply committed to the cause, she served on the board of the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Reflecting on her mission in 2020, she shared the heavy responsibility she felt: “I wanted to be a face for survivorship for Black women in ovarian cancer, or women of color in general.”

She also reflected on her deep connection to food, expressing, “I don’t know if I really knew that I was destined for something great. … But I have always loved food. I’d do anything for food. I’d travel for food; I’d spend my last money on a good meal. ‘Will work for food’ … that sign was meant for me.”

In addition to her TV work, Scott also authored the bestselling cookbooks Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings (2022) and Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Personalized Presents (2024), created and hosted The Walk-In podcast