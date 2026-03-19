Celebrity Accused of Assaulting Hair Stylist

A popular social media personality faces legal action after a hairstylist accused her of assault during a work trip.

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Kayla Nicole Jones, a YouTuber with a large online following, is being sued by hairstylist Hanissatou Adam, also known professionally as “Nissa The Super Stylist,” per TMZ. Adam alleges that Jones struck her in the face during an incident that reportedly occurred in 2024 while the two were working together in Los Angeles.

Jones is known for making humorous online content and music.

According to the lawsuit, Adam says tensions began when she asked Jones questions that the influencer did not like. Adam alleges that Jones responded by threatening to slap her if she continued.

The situation escalated the following day after both women worked on a music video project. Adam alleges she overheard Jones complaining about how Adam was treating her.

The hair stylist says she attempted to address the conflict in a “calm and reasonable manner,” but Jones became increasingly agitated. Adam alleges that Jones then “swung her arm in an intentional manner” and made contact with her eye.

Kayla Nicole Jones Continued To Hurl Abuse At Hair Stylist

After the alleged incident, Adam says she retreated to her room in a shared Airbnb and contacted a friend for help. While she waited, Adam claims Jones continued to shout obscenities at her through the door.

Adam is now suing Jones for assault, battery, and emotional distress. The lawsuit seeks damages related to the alleged physical and emotional harm resulting from the incident.

As of the report’s publication, Jones has not publicly responded to the allegations. Representatives for the YouTuber have also not issued a statement.

No court date has been publicly announced, and the allegations remain unproven as the legal process moves forward.

Kayla Nicole Jones has not uploaded to her YouTube channel, Nicole TV, in over 5 months. Her TikTok has also been left alone since February. Although the star isn’t known for posting much, so this hasn’t come as a surprise to her fans.