celebrated-actor-sello-motloung-dead-at-53-after-collapsing-at-home

Celebrated actor and Ring of Lives star Sello Motloung has passed away after he collapsed at his home earlier this month. He was 53 years old.

According to News24, the actor’s family announced his shocking death. We are devastated to inform you of the sudden passing of Ntate Sello Motloung on Sunday, 15 September. His family is in shock, and we ask that you give them space at this time.”

Motloung’s loved ones also shared, “A heartfelt tribute to Sello Motloung, a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion, and unwavering dedication. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, bra- Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.”

Artist Connection, Motloung’s management team, confirmed that he died after falling in his home. “He collapsed at home, and his wife took him to the hospital,” the management team confirmed. “And he passed at about five [on Sept. 15].”

Born in Meadowlands, South Africa on November 4, 1970, Motloung started acting in the early 90s. Nearly a decade into his career, he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Award at the M-Net All-Africa Film Award for his role in Chikin Biznis.

He appeared in various TV series, including Man to Man, Faith’s Corner, Jerusalema, Invictus, and Chanda’s Secrets. The actor was known for his roles in Backstage, Mamello, and Ring of Lies.

Among the films he was in were The Awakening, The Good Woman of Sharkville, Master Harold And The Boys, and Cold Stone Jug. He received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Vita Award for his role in The Good Woman of Sharkville.

Fans of Sello Motoung Mourn His Unexpected Death on Social Media

Following the news that Sello Motloung suddenly passed away, the actor’s fans took to Instagram to mourn the unexpected loss.

“Met him for the first time last year September at my Uncle’s funeral,” a fan wrote. “That’s how I found out we are related. Never spoke to him again after that. We always think we have time. Rest in peace.”

Another fan shared their complete shock about Motloung’s death. “What the actual hell is going on!!!!!! Like what … no ways even though we know death is inevitable … but it’s the rapid rate! Perhaps we honestly need to pray for each other firmly with the goodness of our hearts, because it could be any of us.”

A fellow admirer of Motloungs just couldn’t believe his unexpected passing. “ cannot believe this! So sorry to hear this wonderful man has left us! He oozed such kindness and humility. My deep condolences to his family.”