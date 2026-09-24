Celeb Couple Welcomes Baby Girl, Who They Named ‘Seven’

Social media influencers SJ and Carew Ellington have welcomed their first child together. The couple, who married in 2025, shared the good news across their social media platforms.

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“Our little answered prayer🤍,” she wrote in a TikTok celebrating the baby girl’s arrival. The video shows the new family of three during those first few hours after she was born.

SJ, also known as Sarah-Jade Bleau, shared pictures from the time she arrived at the hospital in another post. “The best day of my life. I love you Seven”

In the pictures, SJ was all smiles after getting her epidural and wore a full-face of makeup. She also shared a picture of Seven’s coming home outfit along with a blanket embroidered with her name.

SJ also shared pictures of Seven after she was born, including one of the baby’s tiny feet, her looking down on her new daughter lovingly, and a picture of Seven’s footprints on the pages of a bible.

Carew also shared videos of his newborn daughter.

“Now I get to hold her🥹,” he captioned one post, while he wrote “The best night of my life” on another.

Even though the new parents are smitten with their baby girl, a lot of people are not big fans of her name. And they’re not being quiet about it.

One person asked bluntly, “out of every name seven?”

“I love yall but WHY are we naming our babies numbers ?! 😭” someone else wondered.

“I love her name but is there a meaning for her name?” another person wondered.

But the couple seems to be ignoring those questions.