CBS Star Couple Divorcing After 10-Year Marriage

A star couple from a long-running CBS show is calling it quits… just in time to dodge the 10th anniversary gift.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger took to Instagram to confirm their divorce.

“This is obviously not fun news to share, but we have shared so many wonderful years together, and we’re truly grateful for the support, love, and joy you all have shown us along the way,” the couple wrote alongside a snapshot in happier times. featuring the duo smiling on the red carpet, Kruger sporting a baby bump.

“While we’ve made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple, we remain deeply respectful of each other and united in our commitment to our beautiful family,” the CBS stars continued. “Our focus is on raising our girls with love, laughter, and stability, and we look forward to this next chapter as friends and co-parents.”

“Thank you for being such a meaningful part of our journey — your kindness and support means the world to us,” they concluded.

Fans of the soap opera couple took to the comments to share their giref and shock over the couple divorcing.

“This makes me so sad…I thought for sure you guys would be forever!” one top comment read. “Love you both so much. I am so sorry things did not work out. Only want you both to be happy. Hugs,” an understanding onlooker added.

“I was afraid that might be the case when I hadn’t seen Darin in any of your photos or videos lately,” another fan pointed out before adding, “Wishing you all the best!”

The Divorcing CBS Stars Tied the Knot in Hawaii Back in 2016

Meanwhile, in their joint court filing, obtained by TMZ, the couple cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The court papers, filed in January, state that the couple has two children together: Everleigh, 6, and Gemma, 4, the outlet added.

Darin, 41, and Kelly, 43, reportedly met in 2010 when Kelly guest-starred on Darin’s college football sitcom, Blue Mountain State. They worked together again when Darin joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013, with Kelly being cast the following year.

According to TV Insider, they married in Hawaii, Brooks’ birthplace, on March 21, 2016.