CBS Show Revives Major Show After 4 Years

CBS is bringing back a fan-favorite reality series with a familiar face leading the way.

Videos by Suggest

The network announced Sept. 30 that Undercover Boss will return for its 12th season, with television personality Drew Carey stepping in as host. The updated version will put a new spin on the long-running series while keeping its core idea intact.

CBS has not yet announced a premiere date or specific season details. The network said additional information will be revealed at a later time.

In Undercover Boss, leaders from major companies secretly take on jobs within their own organizations. By working alongside employees, they get a closer look at the people and day-to-day operations behind their businesses.

The new season will continue that concept while giving the series a refreshed approach for today’s viewers.

“These orders reflect our commitment to building a deep year-round unscripted slate with formats that are ambitious, entertaining and distinctly CBS,” said Mitch Graham, executive vice president of alternative series at CBS. “We couldn’t think of a better time to bring back a re-imagined version of BOSS, with Drew Carey serving as our host through undercover journeys that tap into the heart and authenticity of hard-working employees that audiences have always loved seeing.“

Carey is known for hosting The Price Is Right and starring in The Drew Carey Show. He will now take viewers along for the undercover journeys as corporate leaders experience their workplaces from a different perspective.

Undercover Boss is produced by Studio Lambert. Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Abigail McCarthy, Niall O’Driscoll and Tim Harcourt serve as executive producers.

CBS also announced two new unscripted series.

Stacks of Cash will be hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actor Mike O’Malley. Six contestants will compete in a quiz-based game where correct answers earn them uniquely shaped blocks. They must then stack the blocks toward a gold line, with one mistake potentially sending the entire structure crashing down.

The network also announced 24 Hour Millionaire, a competition that brings together skilled game players for 24 hours of social strategy and physical challenges. One contestant will ultimately win $1 million.

CBS has not yet announced premiere dates for the three series.