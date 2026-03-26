CBS Show Kills off Major Character Who’s Appeared in Hundreds of Episodes

CBS’s long-running procedural NCIS delivered one of its most dramatic moments yet by killing off a major character in its milestone 500th episode.

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The episode, titled “All Good Things,” sees the death of NCIS Director Leon Vance, portrayed by Rocky Carroll. Vance, who first appeared in 2008, had become one of the show’s central figures over nearly two decades, appearing in hundreds of episodes and leading the agency through some of its most complex cases.

Writers placed the character at the center of a high-stakes storyline involving corruption and threats to the agency’s future. During the episode, Vance works to protect NCIS as it faces dismantling amid scandal. He ultimately sacrifices himself while confronting the danger, only to be fatally shot by a corrupt agent.

The show initially suggests that Vance survives thanks to protective gear, but later scenes confirm his death in an emotional twist.

Rocky Carroll Is Grateful To Have Played Leon Vance For So Long

Executive producer Steven D. Binder chose the storyline to mark the show’s 500th episode with lasting emotional weight. He aimed to create a defining moment that would both honor the character and signal a turning point for the series.

Carroll, who played Vance for 18 seasons, said he initially felt shocked by the decision but came to appreciate the significance of the send-off.

“I’ve been playing this character for 18 seasons. 18 seasons is a lot,” he said to TV Line. “I feel like being a series regular on a hit show for 18 years is such an anomaly to begin with. The show is on for 23 years, with a 24th season already promised. I never thought that I would be doing this show and playing this character for 18 consecutive seasons.”

“And yes, I would have loved to have been one of the characters who was there for the very last episode,” he admitted. “But after 18 seasons, I couldn’t have asked for more. If somebody had told me 18 years ago, you’re gonna do this show for nearly two decades, I would have bet the farm against that.”