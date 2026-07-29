CBS Show Co-Stars Reach Divorce as Settlement

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger’s relationship has officially come to an end. The former couple, who starred on CBS’s longtime soap opera Bold and the Beautiful, finalized their divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage.

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According to TMZ, they decided to waive support from the other.

Brooks will take all of the cars and financial accounts that are in his name. He also maintains any business interests he owns. He will also keep personal effects like jewelry and clothing. But most significantly, he gets to keep his soap opera residuals.

Kruger will also get to keep her soap opera residuals, clothing, jewelry, and inherited assets.

Neither will pay spousal or child support, and they will share joint custody of their two young children.

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger attend the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Brooks and Kruger met in 2010 when she guest starred on the show Blue Mountain State. Brooks was one of the stars, according to TV Insider. They became engaged in 2014 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris while filming Bold and the Beautiful there.

They wed in Hawaii in 2016 before welcoming two daughters in 2018 and 2022.

The exes separated on December 31, 2025, according to documents obtained by People. They filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences.

On March 2, the two announced their divorce.

“This is obviously not fun news to share but we have shared so many wonderful years together, and we’re truly grateful for the support, love, and joy you all have shown us along the way,” Kruger wrote in a shared Instagram post.

“While we’ve made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple, we remain deeply respectful of each other and united in our commitment to our beautiful family. Our focus is on raising our girls with love, laughter, and stability, and we look forward to this next chapter as friends and co-parents. Thank you for being such a meaningful part of our journey — your kindness and support means the world to us.”