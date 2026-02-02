CBS Reveals Fate of All 3 ‘NCIS’ Shows

Fans of the long-running (and seemingly indestructible) NCIS franchise just got a major reason to celebrate.

CBS confirmed that the flagship NCIS is gearing up for Season 24, proving it might actually outlive us all. Meanwhile, NCIS: Origins is officially coming back for Season 3, and Aussie export NCIS: Sydney has been cleared for Season 4.

CBS didn’t stop there, also giving the green light to Tracker, Elsbeth, Matlock, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, alongside reality TV titans Survivor and The Amazing Race.

NCIS follows special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and features a cast including Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Sydney is the fifth installment in the franchise, following a team of U.S. NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police as they collaborate in a multinational task force to combat naval crimes in one of the world’s most contested oceans. The series stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. It is produced by Endemol Shine Australia.

Finally, NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early 1990s, set years before the events of NCIS, with narration by Mark Harmon.

The ‘NCIS’ Renewal News Comes After a Major Shakeup For the Franchise

The renewal of NCIS: Origins comes shortly after co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal announced she will depart at the end of the current season to pursue new projects. David J. North will continue as the sole showrunner for Season 3.

Monreal is leaving the NCIS franchise for the second time. She spent 10 years as a writer-producer on the original series before leaving in 2021. After working on Hulu’s Paradise and Netflix’s Griselda, she returned for NCIS: Origins.

Gina Lucita Monreal speaks at the “NCIS: Origins” Q&A during the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NCIS veterans Monreal and North developed the prequel after Mark and Sean Harmon pitched the concept. The Harmons, who both played Gibbs on the original series, also serve as executive producers for NCIS: Origins.

The second season of NCIS: Origins returns to CBS with new episodes on March 3.