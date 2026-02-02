cbs-renews-spinoff-of-major-sitcom-for-another-season

Bazinga! The Big Bang Theory universe isn’t contracting just yet. CBS has confirmed a beloved sitcom spinoff from the franchise will be back for another season.

Indeed, the network confirmed that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is back for Season 3. This sequel to Young Sheldon (which itself was a prequel to The Big Bang Theory…yes, this franchise has been going strong since 2007!) follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they tackle marriage, parenthood, and all the chaos that comes with adulting in Texas.

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.’ (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez round out the cast. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions with Warner Bros. Television, the show boasts an all-star team of executive producers: Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland.

The sitcom’s renewal joins a crowded victory lap for the Paramount network. CBS is also doubling down on Tracker, Elsbeth, Matlock, and the seemingly immortal NCIS franchise, while reality TV staples Survivor and The Amazing Race prove they still have plenty of miles left in the tank.

Fans of ‘Young Sheldon’ Have Something Special to Look Forward to in an Upcoming ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode’

Meanwhile, fans of the beloved sitcom spinoff have something special to look forward to for season two…

Comedy legend Annie Potts has confirmed that fans of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will see Meemaw again. Speaking to TV Insider, Potts revealed she has already filmed an episode that is yet to be released. The show’s mid-season finale aired in December, with new episodes scheduled to resume on February 26, according to the publication.

“Yes, I just did one last week. I don’t know when that will be coming up, but yes, I will be doing that again,” Potts told the outlet.

Annie Potts as Meemaw. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

Potts teased that her character, whose real name is Constance “Connie” Tucker, will be getting “up to no good again” in the upcoming episode.

“I don’t wanna give it away, but she’s a grifter. She can’t resist it. She can’t resist doing a little grift and trying to make a little money,” Potts added.

Potts portrayed Meemaw throughout the entire seven-season run of Young Sheldon, which concluded in 2024. Since the spinoff’s debut, she has already reprised her role in four episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, according to IMDb.