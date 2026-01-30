One of the ‘NCIS’ Shows Hit With Major Shakeup

NCIS: Origins just snagged a season three renewal… and while the fans are cheering, the show is officially down one important founding member.

According to Deadline, co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal will depart at the end of the current season to pursue new projects. David J. North will remain as the sole showrunner for Season 3.

This is Monreal’s second departure from the NCIS franchise. She was a writer-producer on the original series for 10 years before leaving in 2021. After working as a writer and co-executive producer on Hulu’s Paradise and Netflix’s Griselda, she returned for NCIS: Origins.

“Gina has been an important beloved member of the NCIS family for many years,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf explained in a joint statement via Deadline.

“We are incredibly grateful to her for helping launch and steer NCIS: Origins, and bringing these incredible characters and stories to life,” they continued. “We look forward to working with her again in the future on new projects, and know the creative foundation she helped build will continue to thrive.”

Gina Lucita Monreal Developed ‘NCIS: Origins’ After a Pitch from Mark Harmon and His son Sean Harmon

Monreal and North, both NCIS veterans, developed the prequel about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs after Mark Harmon and his son Sean Harmon presented them with the idea. The Harmons, who have both portrayed Gibbs on the original series, also serve as executive producers on NCIS: Origins.

“It’s been the biggest honor of my career to write NCIS: Origins alongside my incredible co-showrunner and friend David North,” Monreal added, per Deadline. “I want to thank Amy Reisenbach, David Stapf, and everyone at CBS Network and Studio for their support. To have had this opportunity to work again with the incomparable Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, our writers, and the best cast and crew in the business — how lucky am I? I can’t wait to see what this extraordinary group cooks up for Season 3.”

Before moving to NCIS: Origins, North spent 10 years on NCIS, including a period as co-showrunner. He worked with Monreal for most of her time on the show.

The second season of NCIS: Origins returns to CBS with new episodes on March 3.