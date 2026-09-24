CBS Personality Gets Engaged on the Beach

Alyssa Lopez, best known for her stints on Big Brother and The Challenge, is getting married! She shared the good news on social media recently for her over 95,000 followers.

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“So incredibly grateful to spend the rest of my life with my best friend 💛,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The post includes several pictures from the moment her fiancé Jordan Scinta proposed. While on the beach, Scinta got onto one knee to pop the question. Lopez’s face is shocked as he opens the ring box.

Based on the pictures, the proposal took place at golden hour. She didn’t disclose where the proposal took place, but the couple resides in Florida.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Lopez/Instagram

Lopez participated in season 23 of CBS’ Big Brother in 2021. After appearing on that show, she participated in season one of The Challenge USA, the network’s spin-off of the popular MTV show. After not participating in season one, she was brought back for season two.

The pair first started dating in October/November 2024, according to their Instagram posts. To commemorate their first anniversary, Lopez shared a video of them being silly together.

“365 days with my bestfriend 🤍,” she captioned the post.

Scinta is the co-owner of Three Sixty Views, a photography and videography company that specializes in real estate media.

In addition to her stint on reality TV, Lopez is the founder and CEO of Key Influencer Agency, which is a boutique agency that focuses on creating opportunities for influencers.