CBS Personality Dies on Christmas Day: Mickey Lee Was 35

Mickey Lee, the CBS reality TV personality who recently suffered multiple heart attacks, has died. She was 35.

Lee’s family announced her death via Instagram on Friday, noting she passed away on Thursday, which was Christmas Day. The Big Brother Season 27 houseguest had been hospitalized for multiple days before her passing after suffering “a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu.”

Mickey Lee on ‘Big Brother’ (Credit: CBS)

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” Lee’s loved ones shared. “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.

“The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated. As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement.”

The statement closed with, “Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

Funeral and memorial services have not been announced as of press time. The GoFundMe loved ones started in order to cover medical expenses is still active, with the public raising more than $31,000 as of this writing.

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina reacted to the sad news via X, writing, “Praying for Big Brother alumni Mickey’s family. She passed away yesterday. I can only imagine what her family is going through. RIP Mickey.”

Lee’s BB27 housemate Rachel Reilly added on Instagram, “Sorry for your loss and my prayers for your family RIP MICKEY you are missed – love to all of you.”