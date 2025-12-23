CBS Reality TV Personality ‘in Critical Condition’ After Suffering Multiple Heart Attacks

Mickey Lee, who previously appeared on the CBS reality TV show Big Brother, is in critical condition after suffering multiple heart attacks.

TMZ reports that Lee has experienced cardiac arrest after complications from the flu. Although in critical condition, she remains stable.

In a post on her Instagram account, the CBS reality TV star’s family shared an update about her current medical struggles.

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition,” the post reads. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

Lee’s family further shared, “This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

Lee appeared on Season 27 of Big Brother earlier this year. She made it far into the season, with her eviction just weeks before the season finale.

Lee is currently an event curator, originally from Jacksonville, Fla. She now lives in Atlanta.

The CBS Reality TV Star’s Family Is Raising Funds Through GoFundMe to Cover Medical Expenses

The family also shared that they are raising funds through GoFundMe to help the Big Brother alum.

They are using the funds to cover medical expenses not covered by Lee’s medical insurance. The fund will also go towards ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, family travel, lodging, and related costs.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time.”

The family further added that the CBS reality TV star has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. “Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most.”

The fundraiser has already surpassed $19,000, achieving 89% of its $22,000 goal.