Beloved CBS News Anchor Chauncy Glover Dies Suddenly at Age 39

Chauncy Glover, a news anchor at the CBS stations KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles, has suddenly passed away. He was 39 years old.

His family released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother – he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

The family of Chauncy Glover then wrote, “Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

His family further shared, “While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was,” the family wrote. “We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn and honor his incredible legacy. He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever.”

Glover joined the KCAL News Anchor Team in Oct. 2023, CBS News reports. He co-anchored with Pat Harvey at KCBS and KCAL as well as alongside Suzie Suh on KCAL.

He previously spent eight years in Houston as the first black male main anchor for KTRK.

Chauncy Glover Organized Special Mentor Program For Boys

Glover also worked at WDIV in Detroit, where he witnessed a teenager dying on the street. Following the traumatic situation, he started “The Chauncy Glover Project,” which is described as a hands-on, extensive mentoring program that helped transform teenage boys into upstanding gentlemen.

CBS News reports that the program is for boys in 7th to 12th grade. Glover and mentors met with the boys twice a month for empowerment sessions and enrichment outings.

More than 1,000 young men have been through the program. Of that number 350 boys have gone on to college.

Glover relocated the program from Detroit to Houston when he took to the job at KTRK.

Along with his mentor program, Glover traveled across the U.S. as a motivational speaker. He had hoped to inspire the next generation of journalists.

