CBS News Anchor Ana Orsini Dead at 28, Cause of Death Revealed

Ana Orsini, a news anchor at KOLD 13 News in Tuscon, Arizona, has died at just 28 years old.

The station shared the news of Orsini’s sudden death on social media on Monday, along with a video compilation featuring “some of our favorite moments with her.”

“13 News is sad to report the unexpected passing of Ana Orsini,” the CBS affiliate also shared in an article. The outlet revealed that Orsini’s cause of death was a brain aneurysm.

Tyler Butler, a morning anchor with KOLD News in Tuscon, Arizona, paid tribute to his late colleague on Facebook.

“Our beloved Ana Orsini TV passed away suddenly last week,” he wrote. “She was truly one of a kind. Crazy passionate about helping animals, she had a great and sarcastic sense of humor, and was so dedicated to her family.”

Another 13 News anchor, Carsyn Currier, also shared her love for Orsini on Facebook.

“While there isn’t enough time for me to truly describe the incredible person Ana Orsini was, there are a few things I’d like to say in remembrance of one of my best friends,” Currier wrote. “Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”

Ana Orsini’s Friends and Coworkers Remember Her As Someone With Bottomless Empathy

Prior to her stint in Tuscon, Orsini was a local news anchor in Lubbock, Texas, and Medford, Oregon.

“Ana’s friends and coworkers remember her as someone with bottomless empathy who always stood up for ‘the little guy,'” 13 News staff shared in their article. “She was a smiling face most especially for all her newest and youngest coworkers, and she is known in all the newsrooms where she worked for taking them under her wing and being a strong mentor for both work and life.”

Orsini also had a well-known love for animals. She launched a “Pet of the Day” segment at a previous statio. Orsini also proudly shared pics of her own rescue dog, Harley, on social media.

“Rescue animals were her passion, and if she wasn’t celebrating Fur Baby Friday, she’d be trying to find a new home for a cutie in need,” 13 News wrote.

Orsini’s family offered a statement to the article. They said that they want Orsini to be remembered “for the bright, sunny person she was.”

“If you would like to do something in Ana’s memory, please donate to your local animal shelter,” they added. “Ana never met a dog she didn’t love!”