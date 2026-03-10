cbs-actress-ties-the-knot-in-medieval-themed-wedding

A Young and the Restless star just had a wedding fit for a queen… the actress tied the knot in a medieval-themed ceremony.

Hunter King, who played Summer Newman on the CBS soap from 2012 to 2021, wed filmmaker Chris Copier on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles. The real royal treatment came afterward with a celebration at Medieval Times.

On March 6, the 32-year-old posted an Instagram carousel announcing that she and Copier had tied the knot and revealed to fans that things had gotten medieval.

“Long ago, (on Valentine’s Day) we said I do in front of the realm (our families). We celebrated (at Medieval Times) well into the night (9 pm). The end⚔️🏰 ,” the actress wrote alongside the fun post.

Of course, for the special day, the bride and groom donned medieval-inspired looks. King looked every bit the fair maiden in a light blue lace dress with a V-neckline trimmed in white lace. Her long blonde locks were styled half-up, half-down, and topped with a floral crown fit for a hobbit queen.

Meanwhile, Copier looked ready to storm the castle, donning an oversized, distressed brown leather coat over a brown tunic and a gray-brown kilt. He completed the look by wrapping a brown scarf around his head, leaving his long hair to flow majestically in the wind of Middle-earth (or, you know, the L.A. breeze).

Hunter King’s Actress Sisters Also Got into the Medieval-Themed Wedding Fun

The series of snaps also showed that King’s family was in attendance, including her fellow actress sisters Kelli and Joey, and Joey’s husband, director Steven Piet. Both King and Copier’s families were fully committed to the bit, with everyone donning their best medieval garb.

“My LITERAL queen!!!!!! The prettiest bride ever,” Joey, who starred alongside Brad Pitt in 2022’s Bullet Train, gushed in the comments.

King also shared several photos of their families enjoying the festivities, including a sweet picture of her sisters photographing her as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

Also included in the post was a photo of Copier striking a pose on the party bus and snaps of the happy couple in front of the tournament space. The carousel also featured their wedding program, which read: “Lady Hunter & Lord Chris Upon Celebrating Their Wedding.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds have traded their medieval garb for director and actor caps. Copier’s directorial debut, the found footage horror flick Rabisu: Curse of the Demon, also starring King, will drop on VOD April 3.