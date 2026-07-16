CBS Actress Suffers Serious Complication During Surgery: ‘Lucky to Be Alive’

CBS actress Leven Rambin says she’s lucky to be alive after she suffered a serious complication during a recent surgery.

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In a social media post over the weekend, Rambin explained that she had gone into the hospital for a routine endo laparoscopy. “I had a Netflix job I needed to be at in 2 weeks, and my doc said I would be fine,” she shared.

The procedure involves the doctor inserting a laparoscope, a thin rod with a tiny camera attached, into the abdomen or pelvis to search for any abnormalities. Unfortunately for Rambin, the surgery didn’t go as planned.

“I woke up after surgery to many doctors and surgeons telling me they ‘saved my life’ after the doctor accidentally KNICKED [sic] my aorta,” she revealed.

Rambin shared that her medical team “immediately performed repair surgery” and gave her a blood transfusion following the surgical incident.

“I’m on every med under the sun. My mom flew in,” she continued. ““I did get diagnosed with stage 1 end & polyps. I had to quit the Netflix show.”

Rambin Said She’s ‘Still Glad’ She Had the Surgery

In a follow-up video, the Fire Country star said she is “still glad” she had the surgery, despite the complications.

“Yes, I am lucky to be alive, everyone,” she pointed out. “I went in for my endo surgery, woke up with a bunch of doctors and surgeons saying that I was lucky to be alive because my aorta got nicked and was bleeding.”

Rambin further shared, “Hey, they saved me. Urgently. So now I have a bigger scar and the endometriosis stuff. And I’m with my mom and my husband in my hospital for the next few days. I’m here. I’m alive. But, sheesh, rough.”

While responding to a follower who told her she should have seen a specialist, Rambin wrote that the doctor who nicked her aorta was actually a specialist.

“The first thing she told me when I woke up out of the surgery was, ‘You could’ve lost your life. We saved your life. You could’ve lost your legs, et cetera,'” she wrote. “The first thing I said to her through my anesthesia was, ‘Is this your fault?’ And she said, ‘Yes, it’s my fault.’ I said, ‘Aren’t you a specialist?’ She said, ‘I’m human.”

Rambin then added, “So there’s a lot of people [online] who know a lot of things, apparently. I’m p—ed, obviously, but I understand that it was a risk, you know? Like anything. It was a one-in-a-million freak accident. I’m still processing this.”

The actress has since been discharged from the ICU, but remains hospitalized.