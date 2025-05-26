Cause Of Death Revealed For Twin Brothers Found Dead On Georgia Mountain

In March 2025, 19-year-old twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis were found dead on a Georgia mountain. Having suffered gunshot wounds, authorities have ruled their deaths a double suicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued an update on the case on May 21, providing a full timeline of the events that transpired before the Lewis twins took their own lives in Georgia.

On Saturday, March 8, authorities were notified by two hikers of two bodies found at the top of Bell Mountain, located in Hiawassee, Georgia. The pair had suffered gunshot wounds, with authorities believing it had been a murder suicide, as per a preliminary investigation.

More information, however, was uncovered by the GBI. One day before they were found on Bell Mountain, Naazir went to the airport on March 7. He never boarded the flight, and he was the only one who had a ticket at the time. Naazir had also previously bought ammunition, which arrived at his home on March 5.

Internet browsing history in the twins’ cellphones revealed that they had searched for information on how to load a gun. They also researched, as per the GBI, the suicide rates in 2024.

While the case will be formally closed in the coming weeks, the GBI determined that the Lewis twins died by self-inflicted gunshots.

Family Contests The Ruling

The Lewis twins’ family has constantly contested the claims that the 19-year-old teens had died by suicide.

“My nephews wouldn’t do this!” the twins’ aunt, Yasmine Brawner, wrote in a GoFundMe. “They came from a family of love, and twins wanted so much for their future, they had dreams of starting their very own clothing line.”

“We will not stop fighting until the twins get justice.”

In a recent Instagram post, Brawner, on behalf of her family, stated that they disagree with the GBI’s most recent ruling.

“The family strongly disagree with the investigative findings and feel like the case was rushed,” Brawner wrote. “We still have questions that have not been answered and are in the pursuit of fighting for justice.”

In connection with the Lewis twins’ deaths, the GBI arrested volunteer firefighter Scott Kerlin, 42. He allegedly took photos of the death scene and shared them online.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.