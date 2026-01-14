Cause of Death Released for Jackson Browne’s Son Ethan

The cause of death of Jackson Browne’s son, Ethan Browne, who passed away in November, has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ethan died from an accidental overdose caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, TMZ reports.

The 77-year-old musician announced Ethan’s death on Nov. 25, 2025, in a statement posted on Facebook. Ethan, 52, was a model and actor.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” Jackson Browne’s statement read. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Jackson Browne and son Ethan at the ‘Batman Returns’ premiere at Mann’s Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, on June 16, 1992. (Photo by Ted Dayton/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, died by suicide in 1976 when he was a toddler. He appeared alongside Kate Hudson in the 2004 film Raising Helen and was also an accomplished model who worked with Isaac Mizrahi.

He also guest-starred in a 2002 episode of The WB’s Birds of Prey. On the music side, he was a DJ and the founder of Spinside Records.

Ethan Browne Appeared on the Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ Alongside His Dad in the 1970s

In 1974, Ethan appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone with his father. The photograph captures Browne holding his newborn son and gently pressing his face against him.

Ethan Browne passed today. He was the son of Jackson Browne and model/actress Phyllis Major. Ethan was 6 months old when he made the cover of the Rolling Stone with his dad. He later modeled, was in Hackers and Raising Helen and went on to produce. He was 52. 🙏❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/9HEoC3bPq9 — Kristy Mills (@ocnaturaldoc) November 26, 2025

"Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man … I love seeing him with his kids." Jackson said of his son back in 2022, per TMZ. "When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud."












