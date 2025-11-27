Classic Rock Legend’s Son Dead After Being ‘Found Unresponsive in His Home’: Ethan Browne Was 52

Veteran singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is mourning the death of his son, Ethan Browne.

The 77-year-old musician announced Ethan’s death on Wednesday in a statement posted on Facebook. Ethan, who was 52, worked as a model and actor.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” Jackson Browne’s statement read. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Major married the singer in 1975. However, she tragically died by suicide in March 1976 at the age of 30, when Ethan was still a toddler.

As an Infant, Ethan Browne Appeared on the Cover of Rolling Stone Alongside His Dad

Ethan was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone with his father in 1974. The photo shows Browne holding his newborn son and gently pressing his face against his.

Ethan Browne passed today. He was the son of Jackson Browne and model/actress Phyllis Major. Ethan was 6 months old when he made the cover of the Rolling Stone with his dad. He later modeled, was in Hackers and Raising Helen and went on to produce. He was 52. 🙏❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/9HEoC3bPq9 — Kristy Mills (@ocnaturaldoc) November 26, 2025

In a 2021 interview with Route Magazine, Jackson reflected on Major’s death, saying his son became his “main focus” in the aftermath.

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father,” the “Running on Empty” singer said. “And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that. “

Jackson Browne and son Ethan at the ‘Batman Returns’ premiere at Mann’s Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, on June 16, 1992. (Photo by Ted Dayton/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

According to IMDb, Ethan appeared in films like Hackers (1995) and Raising Helen (2004). He also guest-starred in a 2002 episode of The WB’s Birds of Prey. He was also a DJ and the founder of Spinside Records.

As a model, he appeared in campaigns for designers like Isaac Mizrahi, according to producer Mark Ronson’s memoir, Night People, per PEOPLE.