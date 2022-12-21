Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals The Secret To Her Successful 22-Year Marriage To Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones obviously knows a thing or two about acting. A recipient of an Oscar, Tony, and British Academy Award, the 53-year-old actress could certainly teach a masterclass about what it takes to make it on the big screen.

Just don’t try to pigeonhole Zeta-Jones as only being good at acting. She’s also had great success in her personal life, especially when it comes to her 22-year marriage to Michael Douglas. Now, the actress is revealing the secret to a lasting relationship.

Women Can (Obviously) Be Good At More Than One Thing

In a recent interview with InStyle, Zeta-Jones reflected on the role that careers play in women’s lives, particularly for those who are wives or mothers. Since the actress is a triple threat, many people have a difficult time understanding how she can spend so much time focusing on her career while also having a family.

“It’s a pigeonhole, which is something that I can’t bear for anybody, especially women,” Zeta-Jones admitted. “It drives me nuts. They’re like, ‘Oh, women—they’re really good at that, but she’s probably a terrible mother, and is she ever home?’ It’s like, no, we are multifaceted.”

While having a wildly successful professional career, Zeta-Jones also plays the roles of wife and mother in her personal life. Married for 22 years, Zeta-Jones and Douglas have two children together: Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. In fact, the mother of two has quite a bit to share about having a thriving marriage.

All I’m Askin’ Is For A Little Respect

One of the keys to her successful marriage with Douglas is respect. “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect,” said Zeta-Jones.

“But what we do have is a very respectful relationship, in that first of all, we’re not consumed by each other’s careers, and we have interests and friends that are not solely in our business.”

Zeta-Jones also recognizes that being open with one another is another secret to a lasting relationship. However, it’s just as important to know when to pick your arguments. “Let it out when it needs to come out, and shut up when you need to shut up,” the actress remarked. “It’s a long journey. Pick your battles.”

With a 22-year marriage under her belt, Zeta-Jones knows just how to pick her battles. In fact, she appears to be winning them.

