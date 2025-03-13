cat-thought-to-have-died-in-la-wildfires-reunites-with-owner-months-later

A cat thought to have perished in the LA wildfires has been reunited with its owner months later.

Katherine Kiefer, 82, was reunited with her Maine coon cat Aggie after they were separated during the Palisades fire. The wildfire destroyed Kiefer’s home. Despite losing everything in the LA wildfires, Kiefer didn’t give up to looking for her beloved cat.

Kiefer’s daughter, Carolyn, took to TikTok to post the emotional reunion. Carolyn revealed that Aggie was “found on our street” where their home burned down.

She explained the feline “lived in the ashes and ruins for two months” and stayed “close to home.”

“We [couldn’t] be more grateful to the Westside Animal Shelter,” Carolyn wrote over the video. “Never lose hope.”

The Beloved Cat’s Family Recalls Seeing the Feline For the First Time Since the LA Wildfires

Kiefer also spoke to the AP News about the wildfires, telling the media outlet that she was at a medical appointment when the Palisades fire reached her neighborhood. She said her children could not find the cat, who likes to hide, while evacuating the area.

“The one thing my mom asked was: ‘Did you get Aggie?” Carolyn said.

Fox 11 Los Angeles revealed that Aggie was found in a weakened state, roaming around the area near the family’s home on Bestor Blvd.

After being discovered, Aggie was taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. The feline underwent numerous blood transfusions and is now seeing a specialist.

“She was basically skin and bone and in a state of absolute starvation,” Carolyn explained to AP News.

“I didn’t think I’d ever see her again,” Kiefer shared with Fox 11. “There’s just such a connection; it’s sort of like you have with your children. She really means — I don’t want to say ‘everything’ — but that’s the only word that comes to mind.”

Meanwhile, the Kiefer family turns to GoFundMe to raise funds for Aggie’s vet bills.