Casey Wilson: Tim Allen Was ‘So F***** Rude’ And A ‘B****’ On ‘The Santa Clauses’

You might assume that working on a Disney+ Christmas series like Santa Clauses would be enjoyable, but according to Casey Wilson, it wasn’t. And that was all due to one actor aka the main star, Tim Allen.

Casey Wilson made a guest appearance on Disney+’s The Santa Clauses, portraying the grown-up Sara from the 1994 film The Santa Clause, while Tim Allen took on the same role of Scott Calvin, also known as Santa Claus. Despite her brief time on set, Wilson revealed on a recent episode of her “Bitch Sesh” podcast via Variety, “Tim Allen was such a bitch…It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a costar ever.”

“He was so f–king rude”

That’s all she had to say, there’s more to her story. Wilson also recounted a scene with Allen where she had to throw things at him because her character mistook him for a burglar instead of Santa Claus sliding down the chimney.

“So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,’” Wilson alleged. “The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

And she wasn’t the only one who witnessed this behavior… she claimed a crew member commented on it too.

Wilson recalled, “It’s the end [of the scene], and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!’ [He] takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out. And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a bitch.”

Once Allen left, Wilson allegedly recalled, “someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.”

I’m curious if any other crew members or even actors felt similarly and if they might speak up, but up to now, it’s just Casey Wilson. Allen hasn’t responded to her claims yet.