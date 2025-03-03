Casey Anthony Surfaces on TikTok, Announces She Is A Legal Advocate

More than a decade after she was acquitted in the murder of her daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony surfaces on TikTok with a mission to be a legal advocate.

Videos by Suggest

In her first TikTok post, Anthony detailed her journey into legal advocacy while sitting in her vehicle. “Today is Saturday, March 1, 2025,” she confirmed. “This is my first of probably many recordings on a series that I am starting.”

Casey Anthony then jumped into how she became a legal advocate following the death of Caylee. “I am a legal advocate, and I am a researcher,” she explained. “I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it is necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

She further introduced herself and mentioned her parents, George and Cindy Anthony. “This is not about them,” she said about her parents. “This is not a response to anything they have said or done. That’s not to say I am not going to respond at some point to the things that they have said. The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.”

Casey Anthony then said that she was doing the recordings as both a personal and professional capacity. “Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity,” she continued. “My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people. To give people tools and resources that they can utilize. So they know where they can turn to.”

Casey Anthony Encourages TikTok Users to Join Substack So She May Answer Some Questions

Casey Anthony went on to encourage TikTok users to join her on Substack. She noted she could answer some questions and exchange personal emails through that platform.

“Up until this point, that has never happened,” she explained about email exchanges. “And it’s only going to be on a limited basis regarding legal issues, legal matters.”

Anthony then noted that one of the main reasons she’s ready to speak out is due to those close to her who have been targeted and attacked recently.

“When necessary, people need to stand up,” she pointed out. “Myself included.”

She further prides herself on advocating for the LGBTQ community, the legal community, and women’s rights. “I feel it’s important I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at it as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008.”

Anthony also noted that her recordings will not be “perfect” or edited. Most of the time, they will not be short. She pointed out that she would be keeping her privacy intact.

“I will explain in great detail why it’s so important for people to protect their privacy,” she added. “It’s not just important to public figures, it’s more important to private individuals. And with the current climate in our country, especially, it’s that much more important. That’s why I am utilizing the Substack platform.”