Carrie Underwood Stuns In Skin Tight, Bright Red Lycra Outfit

Carrie Underwood is an undeniable force. She is always going and seems like she doesn’t even know how to stop to take a breath. She is also a breath of fresh air in the pop and country world due to the fact of just how grounded she stays. No matter how big her star gets, she always seems like the same person she was from day one.

Underwood also rarely compromises herself and or her image. A superstar who knows how to keep her feet on the ground. One great way to keep your feet on the ground is jogging. And even while jogging, Underwood still manages to look like a goddess.

How Great Thou Art

When you gaze upon most celebrity social media you see a reflection of a life you cannot relate to. You see majesty and money being thrown around, and if often reflects a life that most people cannot empathize. But Underwood’s Instagram doesn’t play like that. You see a Mom. You see a down-home country girl. A happy wife and a loving family. It is actually relatable, which is refreshing to see. Instead of saucy beach pics you usually get down-to-earth pics.

But even in keeping it simple and humble, she still looks like a superstar in everything she does. With grace and poise, apparently, even when she is out jogging. In the roll below, we are speaking of the third picture if you scroll.

Run Forest, Run

The country-pop music superstar loves taking to Instagram to show her fans what her daily life is like. And this weekend she posted a pic of her daily jog through the woods, but she managed to outshine even the beauty of nature in a red lycra outfit that immediately makes us think of Red Riding Hood, 2021 edition.

The pics the multiple award-winner posted here are all to show off the new Holiday/Winter line for her CALIAbyCarrie collection. A clothing line which captures her radiant essence without having to break the bank of her fans and supporters. It’s a lovely clothing line, and as you can see, it still can turn heads whilst also remaining humble, which is a hard mix to balance, but something Underwood is clearly a master of.

Check Out These Awesome Gift Ideas!

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products