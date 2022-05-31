Carrie Underwood Left ‘Shaking’ After Terrifying Encounter

Memorial Day is typically a time for relaxing and enjoying a day off, but for Carrie Underwood, the holiday brought an unexpected visitor that left her “shaking.” The country star took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her creepy encounter.

Underwood Jokes About ‘Country Life’

Underwood uploaded a video of what looks like an outdoor garden shed. “Country life be like…” she captioned the clip. As she moves the camera closer to the ground, a snake’s head pops into view.

“You scared the ever-loving…you scared me, bud!” Underwood addresses the snake. She then pans the camera to show that the snake is as long as the table it’s hiding under. “Right by the door,” the singer says.

“Hey, I left this door open for you,” Underwood says to the snake. “Uh uh, don’t look at me like that!” The snake moves back to look at Underwood, and she says, “Oh, I’m still shaking.” She tells the snake to “catch a mouse or two,” then says, “I’m going to leave you alone now and I fully expect you to go away.”

The Singer’s Recent Performances

The snake’s appearance interrupted an otherwise restful break for the country singer. Underwood is performing in support of her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones. She recently performed at Stagecoach Festival and iHeartRadio’s iHeartCountry festival.

She’s also doing a Las Vegas residency, called Reflection. It’s her first residency, and Underwood is enjoying every minute of it. “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” she said at the beginning of her residency in 2021.

“I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time,” she continued. “It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theater at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Chasing a snake away from the house might not be as glamorous as Underwood’s Vegas residency, but the country superstar is no doubt still enjoying her time off at her Nashville home.

