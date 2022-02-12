Carrie Underwood Shares Exciting News On Instagram: ‘Been Waiting A Long Time’

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share some highly anticipated news that comes as many look forward to the end of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The country music superstar shared a short video clip to the social media platform where she explained, “I’ve been waiting a long time,” to reveal this news.

Carrie Underwood’s Big Announcement

“Before He Cheats” crooner Carrie Underwood had some exciting news to share with her fans and the songstress was practically glowing as she made her long-awaited confirmation. After the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a halt to many live music performances over the last two years, Underwood delightedly revealed that she would once again be headlining on the Main Stage for Stagecoach 2022.

“Hey, it’s Carrie Underwood and I’m so excited to be back headlining the Main Stage for Stagecoach 2022!” Underwood declared with apparent glee in the short, 19-second video. She continued, “Been waiting a long time to get back to that California desert and I promise it will have been worth the wait.”

Fans Can’t Wait To See The Country Star On Stage

Fans, naturally, were over-the-moon at the news. Seemingly in response to Underwood’s promise to make the performance “worth the wait,” one fan wrote, “I am sure we will!!!!” Another eager listener simply commented, “That is remarkable!!!”

In between followers’ declarations that they couldn’t wait to see Underwood put on her show, one person remarked, “Too bad it had to be in California.” Who knows if this response is because the person just doesn’t like California or maybe they aren’t able to make it out that far.

Regardless, other fans had nothing but supportive, complimentary comments to say to Underwood. “ Yahoo! Girl you look good with your hair like that,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “So Happy That You Arr [sp] Back On The Stage!!”

Underwood has been performing her hits on stage since last summer, so it’s not very clear if this person is referring to seeing Underwood at the Stagecoach stage or just a regular one. Underwood did face some backlash over her concerts, with some implying that it was irresponsible for the country singer to hold in-person events as the coronavirus pandemic raged on.

It’s great to see some things returning to normal, and Underwood giving it her all at a music festival is as good a sign as any that things are getting back to business as usual. Stagecoach 2022 takes place between April 29 and May 1, who’s all going?

Related News From Suggest

Carrie Underwood Shares Big News In Tiny Tennis Shorts



Carrie Underwood Stretches In Summery Shorts While Offering A Freebie



Carrie Underwood Facing Backlash, Showing Off Long Legs In Short Shorts



Carrie Underwood Shares Pics From Vegas Show, But We Can’t Stop Staring At Her Insanely Toned Legs



Carrie Underwood Stuns In Skin Tight, Bright Red Lycra Outfit