Carnival Cruise Lines Cancels 11 Upcoming Voyages

Making numerous travelers very unhappy, Carnival Cruise Lines has canceled approximately 11 upcoming cruises.

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According to a statement to USA Today, nearly a dozen cruises were scrapped due to changes to the itineraries. However, the cruise line did not reveal what led to the itinerary changes.

“We have apologized to our impacted guests and are offering them the option to rebook another Carnival cruise with their cruise fare protected on a comparable sailing in similar accommodations, along with an onboard credit,” the cruise line shared. “Guests who choose not to reschedule will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items to the original form of payment.”

The canceled cruises were set to take place between October 12, 2026, and November 16, 2026. All guests, as well as their travel advisors, have been informed about the changes.

Carnival Cruise announcement comes weeks after Royal Caribbean Cruise’s Australian sailings on Anthem of the Seas were canceled due to a technical issue. The first voyage was expected to return to Sydney on Jan. 27 at approximately 6:30 a.m. However, the arrival was delayed until 4 p.m. due to technical issues.

The cruise line provided refunds to the guests for the canceled voyage.

Carnival Previously Made Headlines After the Death of Florida Teen Anna Kepner

The cancellation also comes less than six months after Florida teen Anna Kepner was found dead on the Carnival Horizon.

As previously reported, Kepner’s lifeless body was discovered under a bed of the ship on November 7, 2025. She had been on a six-day cruise with her family.

Last month, Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother was formally charged with homicide in her death.

The filing is notably part of an ongoing custody dispute between Hudson and Shauntel Kepner, the parents of Anna Kepner’s stepbrother. In his recent divorce court documents, Hudson petitioned that his ex-wife give him full custody of their 9-year-old daughter. The ex-wife and Anna’s father currently have primary custody of the child.

The petition cited “social media from the KLepner family” stated that Anna’s stepbrother was charged with homicide by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida in early February.

Attorneys for Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother’s father, issued a statement about the situation. “According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father’s son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner.”

The petition notably justified the need to have the custody transfer, describing the situation as a “significant and unanticipated change of circumstance.”